Pitcairn Co. Acquires 14,083 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,672 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,370,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 49.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,023,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,104 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 348,730 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

