Pitcairn Co. Acquires 227 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.97, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $0.7333 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.