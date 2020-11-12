Pitcairn Co. Acquires New Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

