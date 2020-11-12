Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $150.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

