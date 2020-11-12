Pitcairn Co. Buys New Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000.

In other news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $2,911,311.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 564,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,540.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,365 and have sold 396,620 shares valued at $6,057,209. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

