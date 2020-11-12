Pitcairn Co. Buys Shares of 1,815 Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Livongo Health by 106.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Shares of LVGO stock opened at $139.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.42 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.94. Livongo Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $151.05.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Livongo Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $7.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Philip D. Green sold 30,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $3,689,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $6,114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 964,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,122,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 691,865 shares of company stock valued at $86,180,389 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LVGO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

Livongo Health Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.