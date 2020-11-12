Pitcairn Co. Buys Shares of 2,895 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Crown by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 94,351.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,613 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 534.1% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,335,000 after purchasing an additional 547,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1,070.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 424,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 388,611 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 76.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 277,465 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

NYSE CCK opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,986. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

