Pitcairn Co. Buys Shares of 6,199 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 105.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 62.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TXT opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

