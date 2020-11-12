Pitcairn Co. Grows Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 525,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 201,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 85,977 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,156,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after buying an additional 1,014,426 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,991,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOS stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $502.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.48.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

