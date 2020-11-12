Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 98.5% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $202.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.

In other Clorox news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,114 shares of company stock worth $9,216,128. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

