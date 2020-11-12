Pitcairn Co. Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,554,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,314,000 after buying an additional 952,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,254,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,416,000 after buying an additional 2,482,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,605,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 129,569 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 210.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 792,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PK. Bank of America raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

NYSE:PK opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

