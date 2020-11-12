Pitcairn Co. Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 61.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

NYSE WHD opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

