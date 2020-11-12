Pitcairn Co. Has $233,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.4% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

