Pitcairn Co. Has $240,000 Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 54.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

In other news, Director Mark C. Oman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $48.36 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.