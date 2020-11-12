Pitcairn Co. Has $245,000 Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

