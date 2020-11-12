Pitcairn Co. Has $251,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 306,539 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,697,000 after acquiring an additional 265,782 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after acquiring an additional 132,752 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 46.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 390,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,047,000 after acquiring an additional 124,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.25.

JKHY opened at $161.08 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.97.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.