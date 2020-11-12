Pitcairn Co. Has $262,000 Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UCTT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.