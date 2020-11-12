Pitcairn Co. Invests $227,000 in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 280.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 146.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECPG. Northland Securities began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a market cap of $994.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.