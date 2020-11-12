Pitcairn Co. Invests $233,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $156.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

