Pitcairn Co. Makes New $218,000 Investment in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in uniQure by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $170,250.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,932 shares of company stock valued at $935,551 over the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

