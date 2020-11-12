Pitcairn Co. Purchases Shares of 2,747 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 156.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Ball by 26.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $95.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

