Pitcairn Co. Reduces Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,701 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,638,000 after buying an additional 5,780,646 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,416,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,070,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5,054.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,541,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,658,000 after buying an additional 2,491,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 690.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 875,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

NYSE:COG opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.23. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.