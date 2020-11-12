Pitcairn Co. Reduces Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,699,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 217,802 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,379,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 22.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 194,185 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 92,412 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara bought 1,925 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,945.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBSI opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

