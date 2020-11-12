Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $489,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,772 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 356,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.89.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $266.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

