Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

