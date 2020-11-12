Pitcairn Co. Sells 357 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

NYSE MPC opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

