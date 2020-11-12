Pitcairn Co. Sells 4,465 Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in WPX Energy by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,293,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WPX Energy by 1,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,447,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in WPX Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,074 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,467,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.04.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

