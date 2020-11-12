Pitcairn Co. Sells 533 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

DFS stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

