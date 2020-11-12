Pitcairn Co. Sells 613 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $2,368,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Shares of HWC opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Hancock Whitney Corp has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

