Pitcairn Co. Sells 947 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 144,548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIRT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

