Pitcairn Co. Sells 955 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after purchasing an additional 541,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,434,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,148,000 after purchasing an additional 284,958 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,991,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,041,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,745,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,284.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

