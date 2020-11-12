Pitcairn Co. Takes $220,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $54,948,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,657,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 278,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $16,178,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $55,610,503.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,352.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,121,494 shares of company stock valued at $171,913,512.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

