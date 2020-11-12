Pitcairn Co. Takes $223,000 Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Diodes by 30.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Emily Yang sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $124,745.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,968.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $417,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,183,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 458,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,380,964. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $67.08.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

