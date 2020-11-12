Pitcairn Co. Takes $254,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Copart by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 262,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,546 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Copart by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 65,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.