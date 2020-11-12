Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,812,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,416,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONTO. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

