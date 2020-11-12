Pitcairn Co. Trims Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

Boston Properties stock opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

