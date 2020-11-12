Pitcairn Co. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 161,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 314,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 44,024 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPM stock opened at $114.78 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

