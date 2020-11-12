PLx Pharma (PLXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect PLx Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLXP opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. PLx Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 4.32.

PLXP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, August 14th.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.