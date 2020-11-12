Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00. The company traded as high as C$23.76 and last traded at C$23.67, with a volume of 5890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.02.

The firm has a market cap of $606.29 million and a P/E ratio of 35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.39.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

