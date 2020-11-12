Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAH3. Barclays set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.60 ($73.65).

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) stock opened at €54.44 ($64.05) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.41. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a 52 week low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 52 week high of €70.66 ($83.13). The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79.

About Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

