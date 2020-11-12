Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.51. Power Integrations has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $70.67.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,698 shares of company stock worth $3,857,726. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Power Integrations by 98.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Power Integrations by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.