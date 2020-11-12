PPD Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,685 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,432% compared to the typical daily volume of 110 call options.

In other PPD news, insider Karen Kaucic sold 20,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $715,975.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $335,705,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock worth $338,411,007.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PPD by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $347,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PPD by 67.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 52,535 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPD by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,622,000 after buying an additional 821,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. PPD has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Analysts forecast that PPD will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

