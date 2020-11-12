PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 19.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $231,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $222,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.34. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.