Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 106.48% from the company’s previous close.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $38.42.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 3,846 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,303.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,656. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

