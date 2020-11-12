Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRIM. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

PRIM opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,586.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at $556,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 29.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 217.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 32.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

