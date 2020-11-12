Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger Sells 500 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $13,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David J. Schlanger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, David J. Schlanger sold 2,214 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $63,276.12.

PGNY stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.87. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,665,000 after buying an additional 617,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 132.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 163.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $30,930,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGNY. ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

