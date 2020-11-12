Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.56. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

