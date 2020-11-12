ProShares UltraShort Financials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,683 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,052% compared to the typical daily volume of 233 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Financials stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) by 2,655.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares UltraShort Financials worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort Financials stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28.

ProShares UltraShort Financials Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

