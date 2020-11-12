ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.82 ($15.08).

PSM opened at €12.37 ($14.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12 month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12 month high of €14.41 ($16.95). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

