ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €15.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.20 ($17.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSM. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.82 ($15.08).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €12.37 ($14.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of €14.41 ($16.95).

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

